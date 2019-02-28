Pedestrian struck on Tucson’s SW side

Police say a pedestrian was struck at Silverlake Road and Cottonwood on Thursday, Feb. 28. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 28, 2019 at 8:50 AM MST - Updated February 28 at 8:57 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police say a “young female” suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle on the southwest side on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Police are still gathering information, but they confirmed that the incident happened at West Silverlake Road and South Cottonwood Lane. Silverlake is closed between South Mission Road and South Santa Cruz Lane.

The driver remained at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

