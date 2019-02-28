Pima’s Nakai selected ACCAC Player of the Year

TUCSON, AZ - Pima sophomore guard Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) became the first Pima women’s basketball player to be named outright ACCAC Player of the Year for both Division I and Division II.
Nakai broke the Pima women’s basketball record in career points held by Tia Morrison since 2010. She currently has 1,249 points.
Nakai set a new program record in assists and was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week nine times in her Pima career which broke Sydni Stallworth’s (Palo Verde HS) record of eight selections.
Nakai leads the conference in averaging 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
The Aztecs will be the No. 1 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.
They will host No. 4 Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the semifinal round on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
