Police looking for purse snatcher

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in Sahuarita between late Feb. 20 and early Feb. 21.
The victim was notified of the incident early on the 21st by a fraud alert concerning a credit/debit card. The victim noticed her purse was missing from her vehicle and reported it to the Sahuarita Police Department.
During a follow up investigation by detectives, a surveillance photo was collected of a female using the stolen credit/debit cards. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark colored 2016 to 2018 Honda CRV according to police.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect please call 88-CRIME or the SPD Tip Line at 520-344-7847.
