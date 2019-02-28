One person injured, portion of Valencia closed after crash involving a school bus

Crash scene (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 27, 2019 at 8:27 PM MST - Updated February 27 at 8:46 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving a school bus has closed Valencia in both directions at Gila Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

School bus in crash (Source: KOLD News 13)
PCSD is reporting no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Valencia Road is blocked as deputies investigate a crash involving a school bus. Melissa Egan KOLD is on the scene gathering details.

Posted by Tucson News Now on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

The road is expected to remain closed for three hours, according to PCSD.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

Vehicle in ditch (Source: KOLD News 13)
No further details were immediately available.

