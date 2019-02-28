One person injured, portion of Valencia closed after crash involving a school bus

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving a school bus has closed Valencia in both directions at Gila Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
PCSD is reporting no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.
The road is expected to remain closed for three hours, according to PCSD.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
No further details were immediately available.
