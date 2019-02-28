Prescribed burn for Ft. Huachuca

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Residents in and around Fort Huachuca could see smoke in the air near the base on Thursday, Feb. 28, but not to worry it's a prescribed burn.
According to the Public Affairs Office on the base, crews will work with the U.S. Forest Service to conduct the burn inside the Ammunition Supply Point area. The burn will help reduce fuel loading and wildfire risk.
The burn will begin between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. with possible smoke in the air for most of the day.
