Video: Wrong-way vehicle on interstate leads to high-speed pursuit in NM

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM (KRQE/CNN) - It’s a miracle a New Mexico man didn’t kill anyone when police said he drove more than 120 mph in the wrong direction on an interstate.
He flew by dozens of unsuspecting drivers - with state police and sheriff’s deputies on his tail - and the dangerous the high-speed pursuit was all caught on camera.
Video from three angles shows a vehicle police said was driven by 59-year-old Adrian Madrid whizzing by southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Las Vegas earlier this month.
A man with three previous driving while intoxicated offenses drove quickly down the interstate in a Red Camaro.
He led New Mexico State Police and deputies on a chase spanning at least 10 miles - at one point, forcing an oncoming semi to swerve and crash.
Thankfully, the driver walked away virtually unscathed.
Just a little further up the road, the chase finally came to an end when officers did a Pursuit Intervention Technique, a maneuver that causes fleeing vehicles to turn sideways. This caused Madrid to careen across the median, across southbound traffic and into barbed wire.
With guns drawn, a parade of law enforcement caught up to the finale of what could have been much worse.
Madrid was pulled from the car. Inside, police said they found a bottle of vodka.
It’s amazing that all the other drivers, the officers, the semi truck driver and even Madrid himself weren’t killed.
This is Madrid’s fourth DWI arrest.
He has a record that dates back to the '90s, which includes aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and child abandonment.
Madrid is out on bond from this most recent arrest and is on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
