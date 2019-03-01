BEAR DOWN: Doutrive beats buzzer sending Wildcats past Oregon State

Arizona: Starting center Chase Jeter hurt his leg in a fall after fouling Tinkle at the 13:22 mark of the second half. Jeter returned for a 40-second stint before limping off the court again. . Brandon Williams missed nearly a month due to a knee injury but returned for the Wildcat's previous game against Stanford, scoring four points in 18 minutes. The freshman had 10 points in 20 minutes before fouling out on Thursday.