Festival of Books takes over UA campus

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Literacy lovers will take over the University of Arizona campus as the Tucson Festival of Books kicks off Saturday, March 2.
This year more than 300 authors will attend -- volunteering their time to host talks and sign books as the festival celebrates 11 years.
Executive director of the festival Melanie Morgan said each year the event grows and attracts crowds from beyond southern Arizona, making it the third largest book festival in the country.
“We have a lot of people who come from out of town specifically for the Festival of Books every year. And then, of course, the 345 authors that we have volunteers, most of those authors fly in from various destinations some of them even from overseas," she said.
Morgan said proceeds from the festival go toward supporting local literacy groups in the Tucson area throughout the year.
For more information about the festival, including presenting authors, click here: http://tucsonfestivalofbooks.org/
