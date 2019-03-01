Fire destroys Avra Valley mobile home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A fire destroyed a mobile home in Avra Valley on Thursday, Feb. 28.
According to information from the Avra Valley Fire District, the fire happened at about 9 p.m. in the 16400 block of Dubois Road.
Investigators have determined the fire was caused by electrical equipment.
Seven AVFD firefighters had the fire under control in 11 minutes.
No one was injured in the fire. The owner has been out of town for a couple of weeks.
Damages are estimated at $35,000.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.