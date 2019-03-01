FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny start to March!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 1, 2019 at 4:13 AM MST - Updated March 1 at 4:34 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 70s are here and they are here to stay! Small chances of a sprinkle in the 7day but for the most part, expect sunny and dry conditions!

FRIDAY: More sunshine with some thin clouds at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be mild. Temperatures in the lower-50s.

SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. 10% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.

