No More Deaths volunteers to be sentenced

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Four volunteers with the humanitarian group No More Deaths were in court Friday, March 1 to be sentenced on misdemeanor charges.
Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse and Zaachila Orozco-McCormick were convicted Jan. 18 on charges of trespassing and abandoning property on public land. Hoffman was also convicted of operating a vehicle in a wilderness area.
They were in a group of nine volunteers that left food and water for border crossers in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in August 2017. They have said it was their religious belief to help those in need.
Criminal charges were dropped against four other volunteers Feb. 21. Caitlin Deighan, Zoe Anderson, Logan Hollarsmith and Rebecca Grossman-Richeimer will fined $250.
Scott Warren, the ninth defendant, is still awaiting trial. According to Cronkite News is facing more serious charges, including harboring undocumented immigrants.
No More Deaths said it is organizing a march and vigil for 3 p.m. Friday. The march will be held outside the DeConcini Federal Courthouse on Congress Street in downtown Tucson.
The group said its mission is “to end death and suffering in the Mexico–US borderlands through civil initiative: people of conscience working openly and in community to uphold fundamental human rights.”
