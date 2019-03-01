Politicians weigh in on vaccination controversy

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona state representative wrote that any effort to write a law forcing parents to vaccinate their children is communist.
Republican Representative, Kelly Townsend, of the Phoenix area wrote a Facebook post about vaccinations. In part she wrote:
The issue of vaccinations has now become local news as Governor Doug Ducey just announced he would veto “any law that doesn’t promote or extend vaccinations in the state of Arizona.”
There is an uptick in measles cases around the country and experts say they are a result of people not getting vaccinations.
So far, none of those cases are in Arizona.
