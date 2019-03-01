Richardson scores 4 goals in Coyotes’ 5-2 win over Canucks

NOTES: Coyotes forward Derek Stepan was helped off the ice with an apparent left leg injury at 17:29 of the third period after colliding with a Vancouver player. He is third on the team with 13 goals. ... Forward Conor Garland played his first game since signing a two-year, $1.55 million contract extension Wednesday that will keep him with the Coyotes through the 2020-21 season. Garland has 12 goals and three assists in 37 games. ... The Canucks completed the eighth of their 11 back-to-back sets this season. They are 7-8-1, 3-5-0 in the second game. ... Vancouver was 0 for 3 on the power play and has converted only one of its last 21 and two of its last 35 attempts.