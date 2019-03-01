State lawmaker working on opioid control bills

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Texas lawmakers are working to find a common sense way to fight the opioid crisis. It’s estimated that 130 Americans die every day from opioid misuse.
Back in his Longview office, state representative Jay Dean says there's constant talk in Austin about the need for opioid legislation.
"Everyone on the floor is concerned with the opioid issue. There's a huge amount of awareness in the opioid problem, has been for several years, and there's no silver bullet coming out of Austin or Washington D.C.," Dean says.
A member of the opioid select committee, Jay says there is some good news.
"The rate of prescriptions for opioids has dropped 30 percent already," he says.
On February 18 Dean filed a legislative package containing 5 bills that target specific aspects of opioids.
“Doctors that over prescribe, pill mills out there. 70 percent of the people that abuse do not get them through prescription. Through the medicine cabinet is where they go to. So have distributors have them have a place where they can return leftovers, a place go to return. Going to the E-prescription is another way. Right now the street value of a doctors prescription pad is 16 - to -18 thousand dollars on the street. Forgery that takes place,” Dean says.
Recovering at Hi-way 80 Rescue Mission, Aaron Cypret started with pills before becoming addicted to heroin.
"People just left them in cabinets. They're extremely addictive. I never thought just from taking a few pain pills it would lead to heroin," he says.
But lawmakers say there's a complication.
"We have some patients saying don't take my meds! The elderly people that have this chronic pain, they follow their prescription they don't abuse it," the state representative says.
For Dean its a matter doing what can be done now to save lives.
"We're just trying to look at some common sense ways to address those issues," Jay says.
According to Dean, statistically Longview ranks 17th nationwide in prescription opioid misuse.
Amarillo, Odessa and Texarkana are also in the nation’s top 20.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.