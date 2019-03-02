Kenny Perry leads Cologuard Classic, John Smoltz shoots 73

Smoltz birdied three of the first eight holes on Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course, then played the final 10 in 3 over for an even-par 73. After birdieing the par-5 eighth, the 51-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher dropped strokes on the par-4 ninth and 10th. Playing on a sponsor exemption, he had a double bogey on the par-5 15th, birdied the par-5 17th and bogeyed the par-4 18th.