ACHA: Crown the Wildcats champions

TUCSON, AZ - 8th ranked Arizona Hockey hoisted the Western Collegiate Hockey League championship trophy Saturday afternoon after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Arizona State.
Christopher Westlund and Vail Ardizonne scored the goals for UA and Anthony Ciurro recorded the shutout in goal.
Arizona (30-7, 17-4) is 7-0 this season against the rival Sun Devils, winning the Cactus Cup for a second consecutive season.
The Wildcats and ASU (7-28-3) conclude the regular season Sunday, March 3 at 1 pm in Tempe at Oceanside Arena.
The game will end ASU’s season, and Arizona will then wait to see what final national ranking it has earned and their seeding in the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Tournament, which runs March 21-26 in Frisco (Dallas area), Texas.
Copyright 2019 Arizona Wildcats Hockey. All rights reserved.