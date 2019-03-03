Burglar steals Girl Scout’s $700, her mother’s wedding ring, and eats her cookies

FONTANA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A California couple of 26 years is heartbroken after they say a thief stole a wedding ring and $700 their daughter earned selling Girl Scout Cookies.
And the burglar didn’t stop there – he also ate up a few boxes of those cookies.
He broke in through the sliding glass door of Kevin and Amparo Miramontes’ home in Fontana, CA, Tuesday afternoon.
The couple suspect it was a man caught on a neighbor’s camera walking across the street and right up their walkway while they were at work.
The burglar ransacked their drawers for jewelry, finding and swiping Amparo’s green garnet wedding ring and her quinceañera ring.
The burglar decided to take a snack break at some point. The couple said he opened a few boxes of their daughter’s Girl Scout Cookies and ate them at the kitchen table.
“I mean, I know why he did it. They are delicious...but…” said Ariana Miramontes, the couple’s 9-year-old daughter.
Ariana doesn’t understand why the burglar couldn’t just stop there. Her parents said he also broke open her cash box and stole $700 from her cookie sales.
"I did Girl Scout booths in the rain, when it was cold," she said.
The theft made Ariana’s little brother Lucas feel downright “horrible!”
The incident has been hard for the family, especially for the parents who’ve worked so hard, and now must explain to their kids that some people simply don’t.
"You build your life, and someone can just come in in a day and just take it," Amparo Miramontes said.
The couple is hoping someone might recognize the man caught on their neighbor’s surveillance camera. But if they just get the wedding ring back, they say there will be no questions asked.
"He could just leave it in an envelope underneath the mat,” Amparo Miramontes said. “I'll look every day."
