FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who turned up the heat?! Our temperatures will continue to climb over these next few days before we see some changes by the end of next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 2, 2019 at 5:11 PM MST - Updated March 2 at 5:11 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure build in the region, our temperatures will warm up to the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Then rain chances return by Friday!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the lower-50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler – highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase overnight (40%).

SATURDAY: 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

