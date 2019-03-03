Sister of homicide victim: ‘Her kindness killed her’

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in decades, Laura Salas Rodriguez is without her other half.
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, police found her twin sister dead in an apartment complex on Valencia Road in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department arrested Robert J. Ocano on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 61-year-old Lorraine Martinez Salas.
Rodriguez said Ocano took advantage of her sister’s kindness and brutally murdered her.
The TPD has said there were no signs of forced entry, but they are not releasing information on how Salas died.
Rodriguez said Ocano twice showed up at Salas’ door looking for food.
“She told me that she fed him and I gave her a lecture for that because I said ‘you know, just because your in a small town doesn’t mean crime doesn’t exist here be careful,’” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said her sister told her Ocano claimed to have an uncle living in the complex and that he had been locked out. This has yet to be confirmed, but Rodriguez said she thinks that is why Salas took pity on Ocano and fed him.
Rodriguez said her sister moved to Tucson eight months ago to be closer to her. Salas did not have any children, but she loved and was loved by many people.
Salas recently celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary.
Rodriguez said she’ll never let Ocano forget what he allegedly did to her family.
“Because I look just like her, I want him to look at my face and he can relive that moment and know that he took everything away from us," she said.
Rodriguez said her family has been overwhelmed by the support from the community. In fact, the GoFundMe campaign they created to pay for funeral expenses has exceeded its goal of $5,000. To help the family, go HERE.
Ocano is facing a murder charge.
