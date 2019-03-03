Tucson cemetery unveils statue dedicated to Gold Star families

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It took nearly a decade, but the memorial unveiled Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery will honor veterans and Gold Star families.
These are parents of American service men and women who have lost their lives fighting for our country. In a moving ceremony, crowds gathered to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and assure they are never forgotten.
“I didn’t think we would ever get it done,” said Sheron Jones, whose son Darrel was killed March 2007 while serving in Iraq. “But with the help of a lot of people and people understanding why we were doing this, we finally got it done.”
At 11 a.m., the Gold Star Mother statue was unveiled, a shining tribute to those who have lost a child in service to this country.
“It means a lot because it’s a place where they can come and reflect back on their children we’ve lost," Jones said.
The Gold Star Mother statue was modeled off of Jones herself.
“The little boy (in the statue) is holding my son’s dog tags,” she said. “And the little girl has a purple heart.”
It took Jones and her supporters eight years to get the statue built. It took a lot of time and energy, which Jones said was more than worth it.
“That was my main thing, so that people will not forget our fallen soldiers,” she said. “Because without them, our freedom wouldn’t be free.”
The statue is on the west side of the cemetery, where more than 4,500 veterans are buried.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.