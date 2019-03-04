DEA arrests six on drug charges, including MS-13 gang member

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Doug Coleman, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Arizona, announces the arrest of six subjects, including an admitted MS-13 gang member, and seizure of drugs and multiple weapons after a joint task force investigation with the Scottsdale Police Department.
Agents and detectives initiated the investigation into the drug trafficking organization last year based on information developed by DEA’s Scottsdale Task Force. The investigation led to simultaneously served state authorized search and arrest warrants on four residences, on Mar. 1, 2019. As a result of the enforcement operation, agents and detectives seized approximately two kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, $28,000 in cash, 16 weapons, including stolen firearms, body armor and thousands of rounds of ammunition along with high-capacity magazines. Among the subjects arrested was Jose Gonzalez-Ramos, who admitted to being member of the violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.
“The safety and protection of American citizens by targeting drug traffickers, violent gang members and other criminal organizations is our highest priority,” said Doug Coleman, Special Agent in Charge of DEA in Arizona. “These criminals who prey on our communities will be discovered, and along with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of DEA will bring them to justice.”
Those arrested on Mar. 1st include: Ramos, Yasary Bejarano, Luis Adrian Gonzalez Perez, Carlos Daniel Pineda Martinez, Jorge Marin Cuevas, and John Hernandez Vera.
The subjects arrested face multiple state drug and weapons charges and will be prosecuted through the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Agents and Scottsdale Detectives were supported in the enforcement operation by agencies including, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
