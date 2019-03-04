DEA arrests six on drug charges, including MS-13 gang member

Agents and detectives initiated the investigation into the drug trafficking organization last year based on information developed by DEA’s Scottsdale Task Force. The investigation led to simultaneously served state authorized search and arrest warrants on four residences, on Mar. 1, 2019. As a result of the enforcement operation, agents and detectives seized approximately two kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, $28,000 in cash, 16 weapons, including stolen firearms, body armor and thousands of rounds of ammunition along with high-capacity magazines. Among the subjects arrested was Jose Gonzalez-Ramos, who admitted to being member of the violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.