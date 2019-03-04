FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ready or not, Southern Arizona is bringing the heat!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our temperatures are going to soar into the mid-80s by the middle of the week. This warm up will be short lived as a storm system moves through bringing with it the chance for widespread rain and much cooler temps.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling in the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid-80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s. 30% chance for rain throughout the day, but rain chances increase overnight at 50 percent.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s with a 20 percent chance of showers.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.