FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ready or not, Southern Arizona is bringing the heat!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 3, 2019 at 5:10 PM MST - Updated March 3 at 5:10 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our temperatures are going to soar into the mid-80s by the middle of the week. This warm up will be short lived as a storm system moves through bringing with it the chance for widespread rain and much cooler temps.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s. 30% chance for rain throughout the day, but rain chances increase overnight at 50 percent.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s with a 20 percent chance of showers.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.

