Mobile home fire leaves three people displaced

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of East Teton, displacing 3 residents.
An initial call was made to 911 reporting the side of a mobile home on fire. Access was blocked to the mobile home park by a locked gate which also had a roll off dumpster restricting access. Power lines on the east side of the mobile home were also being heavily impinged upon by flames, posing a safety hazard. Additional information also stated that a victim might be trapped in the home.
Firefighters pulled hose lines to the mobile home to begin extinguishing the fire from multiple sides due to the amount of flames. Firefighters also immediately made efforts to evacuate the neighboring mobile homes, as there was very little space between homes in the park. One patient required medical attention during the fire due to smoke inhalation.
Approximately 13 minutes into the call, a mayday was called as fire conditions changed with firefighters inside the home while performing a search. Emergency traffic was activated and additional resources were dispatched to the scene.
The firefighters were able to escape safely on their own. Firefighting efforts transitioned to a defensive operation, which meant putting the fire out from the outside due to the instability of the home. A secondary search of the home was deemed all clear though efforts are still being made to locate one of the tenants.
Nine TFD units consisting of 25 firefighters were involved in the initial dispatch. Three people were displaced and Red Cross is assisting.
Fire investigators were on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Building Safety/Code Enforcement was called to the scene as the home was to be condemned due to the damage.
