Police investigate deadly shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police responded to multiple 911 calls just after midnight, Sunday, March 3 to find a man shot in midtown Tucson.
Initial calls reported gun shots, then another mentioned a man unresponsive in an alley near Speedway and Rosemont, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department.
It stated a team from Tucson Fire Department rushed the man to the hospital, where he later died. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Benjamin Barnett.
Investigators believe this deadly shooting was not a random act, according to the press release.
They suspect multiple people know what happened, so police are asking anyone with information about this to share it with TPD or report it anonymously through 88-CRIME.
No arrests have been made as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.
