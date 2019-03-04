Suspected bank robber leaves suspicious package at a midtown Target

Suspected bank robber leaves suspicious package at a midtown Target
Source: (Tucson Police Department)
March 4, 2019 at 2:20 PM MST - Updated March 4 at 2:51 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a suspicious package left behind at a Target shortly after a bank robbery.

A Chase Bank on 3939 North Oracle was robbed according to police. Authorities say the suspect then went across the street to a Super Target and left behind a suspicious package.

TPD evacuated the Target and are keeping the area clear until they determine the area safe again.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.