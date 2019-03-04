Vice President Mike Pence to visit Phoenix Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Phoenix area Tuesday, March 5.
The Office of the Vice President told AZ Family that Pence will be in the Phoenix area for three appearances.
Gov. Doug Ducey will greet him at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport around 11 a.m. and will escort the vice president through his various appearances.
After leaving the airport, Pence will deliver remarks at the National Association of Manufacturers’ Spring 2019 Board of Directors meeting at The Phoenician. Pence will take part in a round table discussion with the organization’s executive council and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.
Lastly, Pence will tour and receive a briefing at a Drug Enforcement Administration facility.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.