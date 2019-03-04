WATCH: Avalanche crashes down on interstate in Colorado

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO (CNN) - More than 80 million people are under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine.
On Sunday, a driver caught an avalanche barreling down Copper Mountain in Colorado on Interstate 70.
Some vehicles had to be dug out, but no one was hurt or trapped.
A second avalanche happened earlier that day in the same general area on Tenmile Canyon also along I-70. Officials said the highway didn’t suffer any significant damage.
The avalanches did close part of the interstate.
