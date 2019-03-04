Wildcat Diamond Report

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Baseball rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth and third baseman Nick Quintana delivered the game-winning hit to swipe a 12-11 victory from the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
Gil Luna (1-0), worked the final 1.1 frames for the Wildcats (8-4) and earned the win, his first of the year. He allowed just one hit and struck out one.
Matt Frazier had three hits and drove in three runs, two on sixth inning triple. Donta Williams, Austin Wells and Cameron Cannon all had a pair of RBI. Cannon finished with three hits.
The Wildcats next game will be this Tuesday, March 5 as the Michigan State Spartans visit Hi Corbett Field.
First pitch for the midweek matchup is scheduled for 6:00 PM MST.
*
For the second consecutive game, No. 12 Arizona Softball needed extra innings to settle a Wildcat Invitational affair.
For the second consecutive game, the Cats walked off winners. On Sunday, Jessie Harper was the hero, sending the Wildcats home with an 8-6 win over No. 19 James Madison in eight innings with a two-run homer in the eighth, completing a wild come back for the Cats.
The win capped an unconscious week at the plate for Harper, who hit five home runs in the Wildcat Classic and drove in 10 of UA’s 40 runs it scored over the six games.
Malia Martinez drove in a pair runs. Taylor McQuillin (7-4) pitched all eight innings allowing four earned runs and striking out seven. Arizona committed three errors in the game.
The Wildcats (15-5) wrapped a perfect 6-0 weekend at the Wildcat Invitational and are now 4-3 this season against ranked teams, with another, No. 1 Florida State, set to come to Hillenbrand next week.
Before the defending national champion Seminoles come to town, UA will take on New Mexico State in a doubleheader in Las Cruces on Tuesday.
