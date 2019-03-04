Fire crews: Winter rain, snow bring much-needed relief to southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews in southern Arizona said the winter rains have helped decrease fire risk.
Drought maps released recently show improvement in conditions compared to less than a week and a half ago. That is thanks to a large storm that swept through the Tucson metro, dropping significant amounts of snow and rain.
The Coronado National Forest Service said the storm significantly decreased fire risk but stress that things could quickly change.
Fire agencies in Arizona said fire season is year-round and increased fire activity typically begins around this time of the year.
Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service said the active winter rains could push back how soon we start to see the increased fire activity.
She said the rains left the grounds wet and the mountains packed with snow, providing much-needed relief.
Schewel added the rains were some of the best we’ve had in a while.
“We got really good snow pack in the high country, on the mountains, and that’s something we haven’t had as much of the last few winters," Schewel said.
She said things could quickly change and fire crews are always on alert.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.