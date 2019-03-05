AZ Game and Fish offering reward javelina poaching case

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a poaching case involving an adult and juvenile javelina, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief.
“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a news release. “No true sportsman would leave game in the field to waste. We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”
AZGFD officials believe the two javelina were shot on or about Feb. 23 in the Santa Catalina Mountains, with the remains being found in a wash about a quarter mile east of the Baby Jesus Trail.
The adult had been decapitated and the head skinned; no meat had been removed from either animal according to AZGFD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 referencing OGT#19-000331 when calling, they can also remain anonymous if need be.
