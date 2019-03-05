FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab the scrunchies because the 80s are back!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 5, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated March 5 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - For the first time since early November, we are going to see 80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday! This warm up will be short lived as a storm system moves through bringing with it the chance for widespread rain and much cooler temps by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. 50% chance for rain throughout the afternoon. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.