LIVE COVERAGE: Mardi Gras 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mardi Gras 2019 is off to a chilly start, but revelers will find a way to warm up on the parade route.
Zulu kicks off Mardi Gras with one of the most iconic parades in New Orleans.
The krewe’s 1,500 members will begin at Jackson Ave. and South Claiborne Ave. This year’s theme is “Zulu Celebrates Fantasy and Adventure.”
Be sure to keep an eye out for the coconuts, considered to be their most sought-after throws. Rex begins at 10 a.m. on South Claiborne Ave. and Napoleon Ave.
This year’s theme is “Visions of the Sun,” and will feature 20 themed floats. The Elks Orleanians follows Rex and features 120 trucks and more than 4,500 riders.
The Crescent City Elks follows the Elks Orleanians and features 65 decorated trucks.
