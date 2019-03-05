Pima County supervisors approve construction contract for Jan. 8 memorial

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for the construction of a downtown memorial honoring the community members affected by the deadly Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting.
Construction of the memorial at the Pima County Historic Courthouse and El Presidio Plaza is expected to be completed by Jan. 8, 2020.
County funds will not be used for the project. It will be paid for by the January 8th Memorial Foundation, using donations. Two foundations stepped up to fund a $400,000 difference between the bid price and estimated costs.
The contract was approved with a 3-2 vote.
Six people were killed and thirteen others were wounded in the shooting at a public “Congress on Your Corner” event held by Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Giffords was among those wounded in the shooting.
