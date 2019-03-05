Target near Broadway, Craycroft closing in June

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Target shoppers on Tucson's east side will have to travel a bit further down Broadway before they can shop, as the store at 5255 East Broadway Boulevard is scheduled to close this summer.
Store officials told KOLD News 13 on Tuesday, March 5, that the store near Broadway and Craycroft will be closing for good on June 1.
"The decision to close a store is not made lightly. We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on a regular basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability. At this time, no other closure decisions have been made for stores in Arizona," store officials stated.
The 110 team members at the store learned of the closing on Monday, Feb. 25, according to store officials, all eligible team members will be offered a chance to transfer to a different Target store in their area.
Inventory will be gone through and select items will be marked down, closer to the June 1 closure.
