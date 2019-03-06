Federal appeals court asked to reconsider decision to deny Louis Taylor damages

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Attorneys for Louis Taylor are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision to deny Taylor damages from Pima County in connection to his time behind bars.
Taylor was just 16-years-old when he was arrested for starting the fatal 1970 fire at pioneer hotel downtown that killed 29 people.
His supporters claim the evidence used to convict him was faulty. The conviction was eventually overturned and Taylor was released in 2013 after pleading no contest.
After his release, Taylor sued the county, saying he was denied a fair trial, but last month a three-judge panel at the US 9th Circuit Court said Taylor cannot seek damages because of the plea agreement that got him out of prison in the first place.
Two high powered Washington D.C. lawyers, Neal Katyal and Mitchell Reich are now representing Taylor as he seeks a full panel review from the appeals court.
As of now, Louis Taylor is back in prison and has one year left to serve after pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery in 2017.
