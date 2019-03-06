Flood Control District, developer to partner on CDO Bank Protection Project

The developer, Alta Vista Communities, will cover most of the cost of construction with the County's Regional Flood Control District funding only the underpass ramp and half of the bank protection. The District also will review and approve the plans, hire the project's contractor and oversee management of the work. It also will retain a right-of-way for future maintenance and repair activities. The County's Native Plant Nursery will provide cactus and other landscaping for the river park.