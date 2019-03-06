PCSD: Corrections officer back on duty after inmate death

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - While investigators are still looking into the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in February, the corrections officer involved in the altercation has returned to duty.
A release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 14 stated C.O. Jason Hubert would be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton said Tuesday, March 5, Hubert has returned to duty.
Hubert, a seven-year veteran of the department, responded to David Maxwell’s pod the day of the incident. Newly released deputy reports provide some perspective on what happened the afternoon of Feb. 14.
Mawxwell, 53, was in isolation for his protection, according to one deputy’s notes. On Feb. 10 he was moved out, then relocated to a disciplinary pod because of his behavior. He filed grievances, according to deputy reports.
Hubert explained to a fellow corrections officer that when he entered Maxwell’s pod, the inmate swung at him, so he instinctively swung back. Maxwell fell to the ground, hit his head and didn’t get back up.
The corrections officer radioed for assistance, according to the PCSD paperwork. Medical staff in the jail stated they attempted first-aid and couldn’t find a pulse on Maxwell.
Hubert was not hurt, according to the initial release from PCSD in February.
When investigators met with him that day, he let them know he would wait for an attorney before answering questions, according to one deputy’s report.
The head of the corrections officer union was in the jail that day. He stopped to check on Hubert, according to PCSD reports. The union leader stated all Hubert told him was “it’s justified”.
Staff in the jail have a limited range of “use of force” techniques, according to PCSD’s initial release. They are:
- Officer presence
- Verbal communications
- Soft, empty-hand control techniques
- Pain compliance techniques
- Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray
- Hard, empty-hand control technique
Some of the inmates, interviewed after the situation was over, told investigators there was another incident earlier in the day.
