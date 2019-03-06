Ronald McDonald House Charities thank Diamond Children’s nurses and staff for 38 years of support

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On March 5, 2019 the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona and local McDonald’s owner operators visited the heroic nurses and staff of Banner Children’s – Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
Together, they celebrated 40 years of working alongside countless hardworking nurses and staff at Diamond Children’s. The Ronald McDonald House Charities and local owner operators served about 200 warm McCafé Donut Sticks and fresh-brewed McCafé coffees to honor those serving the Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
These individuals are the backbone of the hospital and the reason the Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room can serve over 2,000 visitors per month.
The Diamond Children’s Ronald McDonald House Family room, an extension of the nearby Ronald McDonald House, offers a peaceful ‘home away from home’ for all Diamond Children’s patients and their families.
