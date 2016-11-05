OVERTIME: Catalina Foothills 35, Cactus Shadows 31 - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Catalina Foothills 35, Cactus Shadows 31

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

No. 6 Catalina Foothills rallied for a 35-31 victory over Cactus Shadows Friday in the opening round of the 5A playoffs. The Falcons will play at No. 3 Sunrise Mountain Thursday, Nov. 10, in the quarterfinal round

