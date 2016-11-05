OVERTIME: Ironwood Ridge 50, Flowing Wells 20

Garrett Billings caught six touchdown passes to lead the Nighthawks to a 50-20 rout of Flowing Wells. No. 3 Ironwood Ridge will host sixth-seeded Queen Creek in a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
