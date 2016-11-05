OVERTIME: Mesquite 21, Mountain View 19 - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Mesquite 21, Mountain View 19

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Mesquite stopped a Mountain View 2-point conversion attempt late in the game to secure a 21-19 win. No. 9 Mesquite will travel to face top-seeded Cienega in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.

