OVERTIME: Cienega 49, Fairfax 15

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Cienega routed Fairfax 49-15 Friday night to advance to the quarterfinal round of the 5A playoffs. Top-seeded and undefeated Cienega will host No. 9 Mesquite at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

