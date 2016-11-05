OVERTIME: Marana 28, Kellis 21 - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Marana 28, Kellis 21

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana rallied to beat Kellis 28-21 Friday night in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The seventh-seeded Tigers will travel to Gilbert to play No. 2 Williams Field in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.

