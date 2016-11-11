OVERTIME: Salpointe Catholic 49, Marcos de Niza 6 - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Salpointe Catholic 49, Marcos de Niza 6

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fourth-seeded Salpointe Catholic (10-2) made it look easy and crushed No. 5 Marcos de Niza 49-6 Thursday night in their Division 4A quarterfinal matchup.

