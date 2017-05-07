Mother gone, as family sifts through home burned by Mulberry Fir - Tucson News Now

Mother gone, as family sifts through home burned by Mulberry Fire

The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories.

"It's material stuff," he said.

Barr envisioned the ruined outcome from down the Santa Rita mountains, near his Corona de Tucson home Saturday afternoon.

