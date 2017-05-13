Hands-free cell phone ban takes effect in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Hands-free cell phone ban takes effect in Tucson

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
As of May 1, it is illegal to text and drive in Tucson.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, nearly 3,500 people were killed in the U.S. in crashes involving distracted driving in 2015.

