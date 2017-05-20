Navy veteran gifted new Tucson home he helped build - Tucson News Now

Navy veteran gifted new Tucson home he helped build

There is a new roof over a local veteran's head, and he was on the project from day one.

Navy veteran Victor Gonzalez got the keys to his new three bedroom home Saturday on Tucson's south side, thanks to a joint effort between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot.

