Sahuarita mom finds solace with videos of son's motorcycle rides after he was killed while riding

A grieving mother in Sahuarita is finding solace in recently discovered videos of her son's motorcycle rides shot with his GoPro video camera one year after he was killed while riding in Green Valley.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.