UA's Furyk and Barnes both hit 10-under at a U.S. Open

UA's Furyk and Barnes both hit 10-under at a U.S. Open

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
2 UA golfers were among just six who had reached 10-under at a U.S. Open Golf Championship prior to the 2017 tournament (Photo courtesy: AP).

