Fake Tucson doctor gets 38 years for illegal, botched plastic su - Tucson News Now

Fake Tucson doctor gets 38 years for illegal, botched plastic surgeries

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Gustavo Nunez, the Tucson man accused of performing illegal plastic surgeries in his home, has been sentenced to more than 38 years in prison.

